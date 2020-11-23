What happens when kids get sick with COVID-19?

There are far fewer cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that have been reported in children than in adults. Usually, the virus causes a milder illness in kids, though some children have become pretty sick.

Some kids are having strange symptoms caused by inflammation throughout the body, sometimes several weeks after they were infected with the coronavirus. This is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Doctors are trying to find out how these symptoms are related to coronavirus infection. Most kids with MIS-C get better after they get special care in the hospital, sometimes in the ICU. The 12-year old featured in the video who developed odd symptoms many weeks after her exposure to COVID-19 has now recovered.

If your child has been near someone with coronavirus or been in an area where lots of people have coronavirus, tell the doctor. Talk about whether your child needs a test for coronavirus. Doctors, hospitals, commercial labs, local health departments, and the U.S. Public Health Service are working together to help get tests to the people who need them.

