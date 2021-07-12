What happens to our oceans without sharks?

Humans are driving sharks to the brink of extinction with unsustainable catch rates. What people have failed to realize is that by removing sharks from the ocean, we threaten a much wider diversity of life in the ocean. Sharks play an integral part in the ocean’s ecosystem. As the apex predators, they keep the food chain in balance. If sharks were to disappear from the world’s oceans, the environmental consequences would be massive. It is crucial that we do everything we can to support conservation and protect sharks from extinction.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is happy to announce the return of the most FIN-tastic week of the year. From July 11 – 18, 2021, Shark Week returns with some truly JAW-some activities. Go on a scavenger hunt to discover 17 unique shark species, learn about shark migration, and tune in on the Living Planets social channels for some shark-themed videos.

Shark Week is a week-long summer celebration at the Aquarium, during Discovery Channel's Shark Week programming. It is an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about sharks and their role in maintaining the delicate balance between marine life and the overall health of our oceans. One of the most important things you can do to help sharks is to learn about the different species, their habitats, and their behaviors. By educating yourself on the issues, you can find effective ways to help. Here are just a few to get you started:

Use a Seafood Watch Guide to make good choices about the seafood you eat. This helps ensure sharks get the food they need.

Sharks eat almost anything: fishes, crustaceans, molluscs, marine mammals, and other sharks.

Reduce your plastic use by using things like reusable water bottles, straws, and bags.

From entanglement in fishing gear to the accidental consumption of plastics, the number of ways by which a shark could be hurt by pollution is virtually limitless.

Educate others and yourself about sharks and how we can help them.

Learn as much as you can about sharks, their habitats, behaviour and threats they face.

