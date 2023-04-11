SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – You hear the word “facelift” used a lot in the cosmetic surgery arena, but what exactly is a facelift and what does it all involve? Dr. Scott Thompson with Utah Facial Plastics shares his experience and insight on the topic.

The natural process of facial aging involves changes in 3 areas: the skin, the underlying muscles and soft tissues, and the facial fat. Skin aging is treated with lasers, chemical peels, and other resurfacing procedures. Loss of facial fat is treated with fillers and fat grafting. A facelift is performed to lift and reposition the sagging muscles and other facial soft tissues. Unfortunately, the term facelift is used to describe anything from the removal of a small amount of sagging skin to a comprehensive lift addressing the deep tissues of the cheeks, jowls, and neck. Any facelift procedure that does not address the deep plane or muscular layer is unlikely to provide any lasting benefit.

