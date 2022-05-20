(Good Things Utah) It can be easy to take life for granted when we have a nice roof over our heads. But if something were to happen to that roof, it can change our perspectives, and situations, dramatically. This is a hard-learned lesson by many homeowners today, especially in Utah — with its ever-changing weather conditions.

Saving Utahns from this harsh reality every day, Legacy Roofing has both the experience and tools needed to take care of the job. Using only the highest quality materials for their projects, Legacy Roofing guarantees that each roof is held to the highest standards by their talented team of roofers and installers. In addition to asphalt shingles, the team also has considerable experience in solar roofing — specializing in Tesla Solar and the newly released GAF Timberline Solar shingles.

“We take such pride in serving the community,” says Josh Carrion with Legacy Roofing. “…everyone loves being able to serve and do the right job. We just really take it one step further, and take the time and effort to do it right.”

Are you interested in roofing, waterproofing, or solar services for your home? Josh and the Legacy Roofing team will be meeting with homeowners during this year’s Ogden Home Show from May 20th through May 22nd at the Golden Spike Event Center. And with nearly 150 local and national vendors available to meet with attendees, there’s a product for every home project this summer at the Ogden Home Show.

Admission and parking for the event are FREE.

Visit the Ogden Home Show from May 22-23 at the Golden Spike Event Center (1000 N 1200 W St) in Ogden, Utah.

For more information about this year’s event, go online to OgdenHomeShow.com.

