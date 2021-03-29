What does the future look like for COVID-19 in Utah

With new cases of COVID-19 dropping overall and vaccines being rolled out across the state, what does the future look like for Utah from a clinical standpoint? Dr. Petronella Adomako, an infectious diseases physician at Intermountain Healthcare’s McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, joined Good THngs Utah to provide an update on COVID-19 in Utah.
Dr. Adomako addressed:
- Impact of loosening restrictions (Utah statewide facemask mandate expires on April 10) and guidance (Intermountain will require face coverings to be worn in its hospitals and facilities beyond April 10)
- Impact of new and developing COVID variants in Utah and U.S.
- Status of vaccine distributions and update on vaccine inventory in Utah
- Equity and importance of getting vaccines to all communities of color in Utah
- Latest data on efficacy, effectiveness, and safety of COVID vaccines
- The danger of declaring victory too early regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and potential 4th COVID surge
