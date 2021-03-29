What does the future look like for COVID-19 in Utah

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

With new cases of COVID-19 dropping overall and vaccines being rolled out across the state, what does the future look like for Utah from a clinical standpoint? Dr. Petronella Adomako, an infectious diseases physician at Intermountain Healthcare’s McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, joined Good THngs Utah to provide an update on COVID-19 in Utah.

Dr. Adomako addressed:

Impact of loosening restrictions (Utah statewide facemask mandate expires on April 10) and guidance (Intermountain will require face coverings to be worn in its hospitals and facilities beyond April 10)

Impact of new and developing COVID variants in Utah and U.S.

Status of vaccine distributions and update on vaccine inventory in Utah

Equity and importance of getting vaccines to all communities of color in Utah

Latest data on efficacy, effectiveness, and safety of COVID vaccines

The danger of declaring victory too early regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and potential 4th COVID surge

