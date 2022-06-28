(Good Things Utah) Kim Fischer with Waterford sat down and talked with Surae and Deena today about the benefits and why they choose to partner with families, districts, educators, and communities to help children.

We aren’t sure if any of you have seen the recent polling from EdWeek Research Center, but it is showing that 44% of the nation’s educators are either very likely or fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years.

Unfortunately, this has a lot to do with teachers being tired. Some are torn between enjoying a much-needed summer break versus working this summer to help students close the academic gap caused by the pandemic. After COVID and working, teaching children at home, I think we can all understand the feeling these teachers are going through.

The good news is the Waterford Upstart program is the kind of thing that allows someone else to come in and help alongside those hard-working educators. They’re available to empower parents to send kids to school prepared and ready, hopefully taking some of the burdens off teachers.

As parents, we set the foundation for literacy and learning but with the help of Waterford, our children have the ability to use their program for 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week. The program is adaptive and it goes at the child’s pace.

They also use the science of reading, so children are not just memorizing songs. They are learning how to read while they’re learning. Families can also choose to use the program for an additional 15 minutes and get math and science lessons as well. Plus, all of the kids that do these programs LOVE them!

This is a program that is available for not only moms and dads but also grandmothers, aunts, and uncles because we all know that the caregiver relationship can take many forms. Waterford Upstart is a program that empowers a caregiver to spend 15 minutes a day, five days a week at home teaching their young person to read.

Waterford provides a computer, internet, and a coach, at no cost to families, because state funds cover everything. Utah leaders get it and they want to help! They are partnered with families, districts, educators, and communities to help every child build the skills they need to succeed in school and life.



If you would like to learn more, please call (888) 982-9898 or visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.