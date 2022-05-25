(Good Things Utah) In today’s housing market, it’s tough to make a confident decision. The rising costs of inflation have taken their toll on prospective homeowners and selection is more limited than ever before, creating an ultra-competitive market with homes going to the highest bidders.

“It’s an investment financially, but it’s also a lifestyle investment,” says Ashlyn Adams with Fieldstone Homes. So with more demand and higher costs, what should someone do today if they’re considering moving soon?

With such an unstable market in recent years, there are still great options out there for anyone looking to move into a new space. And as costs have now plateaued in our state, every upcoming homeowner has a few questions to ask before making the big move.

Is it still a good time to buy?

The short answer — it’s a great time to buy a home! The market has been crazy for years, and that is unsustainable. We’re moving towards a healthy market now. Things are settling down, prices aren’t sky-rocketing the way they were, and even though rates have increased a little, they’re still at an all-time low.

Why buy vs. rent?

There are so many benefits to purchasing a home. Rather than renting a space, buying can benefit homeowners in several aspects of life:

Stability Peace of Mind Lifestyle

Fieldstone Homes

Every floorplan in the Fieldstone Homes collection is perfectly designed with each homeowner’s comfort, function, and lifestyle as the main priority. Building and designing homes in Northern Utah since 1998, Fieldstone have amassed 12 communities spread throughout the state. In those communities, they’ve constructed approximately 6,000 homes, making them one of the largest home builders in the state of Utah.

Only high-quality materials are used to construct these customizable designs. The experience and craftsmanship involved in every project ensure these homes will last the test of time.

For more information, visit them online at FieldstoneHomes.com.

