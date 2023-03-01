Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Dejon Brooks, the founder of Trend Watchers, has announced the upcoming release of his book “Bootstrapped”. The book will detail his journey of starting a tech company in his parents’ basement at the age of 19, using his own money. Over the course of three years, Brooks learned from both his failures and successes, documenting the lessons in this forthcoming book.

“I wanted to share my story with others who may be starting out on their own entrepreneurial journey. I hope that my experiences can provide guidance and inspiration to those who may face similar challenges.” Brooks said

The book “Bootstrapped” is a personal account of Brooks’ experiences in starting and running a business, covering topics such as marketing, fundraising, and team building. It will also delve into the challenges he faced along the way, such as managing cash flow and dealing with competition.

The biggest struggle with his book publishing journey, Brooks explained, has been finding the time to write while also running his business. The release date for “Bootstrapped” has not yet been announced, but Brooks assures readers that the book is coming soon. Those who sign up for the waitlist will receive an early bird discount when the book is released. The waitlist can be joined on Brooks’ website.

*Sponsored Content.