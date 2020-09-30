What are the key indicators of sex trafficking?

The Malouf Foundation “OnWatch” is a survivor-led and informed training designed to empower people to spot, report, and prevent trafficking in their communities.

The Malouf Foundation is a Utah nonprofit based out of Cache Valley. Their flagship cause is to confront child sexual exploitation. They accomplish this through education, healing, and justice. As part of their education arm, they’ve partnered with Safe House Project to create OnWatch™, which is training people to recognize and report the signs of sex trafficking in the United States.

Safe House Project is a national leader in the fight against domestic sex trafficking. They work with survivors across the United States and develop safe house networks to support them on their path to recovery. Trafficking exists in the United States. It happens here in Utah. It happens in your neighborhoods. It’s so important that we understand what trafficking is and how we can help identify more victims.

OnWatch is the only anti-trafficking training written by survivors. Julie Whitehead, Utah Trafficking Survivor, and OnWatch™ Advocate. Julie strongly believes that one of the main reasons she survived was to bring other victims out of the shadows—to give them a voice and remind them that they are worth saving.

Trafficking exists in the United States and it happens here in Utah. It happens in our neighborhoods. It’s so important that people understand what trafficking is and how they can help identify more victims. Through true survivor experiences, industry experts explain the key indicators of trafficking, as well as how you can support a survivor’s path to freedom. The free digital training is now available at IAmOnWatch.org.

