SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — When the unexpected happens, like an auto accident, it’s important to know your options. Dr. Jay Shetlin from South Jordan Chiropractic and Attorney Jeff Metler from MacArthur, Heder & Metler joined us to share why more people are injured in low-speed collisions than in high-speed collisions.

South Jordan Chiropractic, led by auto accident injury specialist Dr. Jay Shetlin, offers a personalized approach to health care for its patients, as each patient has their own unique needs. To learn more and schedule an appointment with South Jordan Chiropractic, go online to SoJoChiro.com.

Been in an accident? Let a qualified attorney, like those at MacArthur, Heder & Metler, handle your case so you can put your focus on recovering. Find more information at MHMLawOffices.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content