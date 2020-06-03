What are hospitals doing to keep people safe?

MountainStar Healthcare is doing its part to keep the community safe and healthy. MountainStar has 8 Utah hospitals from Cache Valley to Payson. They are part of HCA Healthcare, the largest healthcare organization in the country, with 184 hospitals across 21 states and the UK.

All of MountainStar Healthcare’s facilities across the state are safe and ready to get patients the much-needed care they have been waiting on during COVID-19. But, many people are scared to come back to the hospital.

MountainStar Healthcare has implemented enhanced safety protections at all of its hospitals. They are screening all visitors and surgery patients, enacted strict infection prevention procedures, and all other universal precautions are in place in their hospitals. As well as taking care of their patients and visitors, MountainStar has gone the extra mile to take care of their staff.

Circumstances have created situations where there is often not enough patients to support the workforce in getting their full hours. To combat this, MountainStar Healthcare has identified redeployment opportunities to keep team members working where volume levels are high. They have also worked out agreements with major hotel chains to provide housing for MountainStar staff who provide care to COVID-19 patients and prefer not to go home.

To learn more about everything MountainStar hospitals are doing for their patients and staff visit MountainStar Healthcare now.

This story contains sponsored content.