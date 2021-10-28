What are antioxidants and why does your body need them?

(Good Things Utah) – There are many different types of antioxidants. Each serves a specific function and is not interchangeable with other antioxidants. Essential for helping prevent cell damage, antioxidants can either be natural or man-made. But why are antioxidants important?

Antioxidants are essential for helping rid people’s bodies of harmful free radicals. Free radicals come in a myriad of chemical configurations and are small enough to get into DNA, scavenging and damaging cells in their search for an electron to pair with.

Free radicals can change essential DNA instructions, alter the cell membrane and change what it allows to leave and enter, and trap the bad cholesterol molecule (low-density lipoprotein, or LDL) in artery walls. High levels of free radicals can lead to inflammation and oxidative stress, which are the leading cause of many diseases, such as:

Diabetes

Heart disease

Accelerated aging

Autoimmune diseases

Asthma

Chronic fatigue syndrome

High blood pressure

Alzheimer’s disease

Parkinson’s disease

Hydrogen is a powerful selective antioxidant that has been proven through over 1,000 studies to have positive health effects, such as:

Aiding in good gut health

Helping boost your immune system

Improving mental clarity and cognitive function

Reducing inflammation in the body

The hydroxyl radical is one of the most harmful and most reactive free radicals. The hydroxyl radical indiscriminately damages lipids, proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acid, leading to cell injury and death.

While regular antioxidants that we get from food can neutralize and detoxify other forms of free radicals, they cannot do so with the hydroxyl radical. This is where hydrogen comes in: molecular hydrogen is able to selectively target the harmful hydroxyl radical, effectively neutralizing it.

Hydrogen is the third most abundant element in our bodies. Hydrogen plays a key role in your cells’ metabolism, which helps you feel energetic. When a cells’ metabolism is not functioning efficiently, you experience inflammation and lactic acid buildup. Hydrogen gas is also essential for efficiently eliminating waste, conserving energy, and reducing harmful free radicals that damage your cells. This is because hydrogen functions as a selective antioxidant.

One way that you can receive the benefits of this powerful antioxidant is by drinking Echo Antioxidant Water™. Echo Antioxidant Water™ is water that has been infused with free-flowing hydrogen gas. Echo Antioxidant Water™ can enhance the benefits of regular water and improve overall health.

Learn more here!

