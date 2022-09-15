(Good Things Utah) Get ready! The premier convention of the season is making its way back to Salt Lake City in just a matter of days. FanX Salt Lake 2022 is looking like it’s going to be bigger than ever, bringing pop culture icons and their fans together for a weekend of celebration from September 22nd to 24th.

Visitors come from around the world to see the amazing cosplay, get exclusive merchandise, join in fun events, and meet their celebrity heroes from TV and film stars to artists and authors.

Of all the stars making their way to Utah this year, one of the most anticipated is William Shatner. Raised in Canada, his big claim to fame was when he portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Along with other Star Trek roles, Shatner was also famous for playing the veteran police sergeant in T.J. Hooker until 1986.

Among his work as an actor, he has also pursued his passions as a musician, author, director, and celebrity pitchman.

Shatner joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about his life experiences in Utah including skiing and touring art museums in downtown Salt Lake City. He’s scheduled to make an appearance on Thursday and Friday to meet with fans, sign autographs, and do photo op sessions.

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to FanXSaltLake.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content