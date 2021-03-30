Wendy Garvin is March’s Community Advocate

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Wendy has been working with Unsheltered Utah (and is one of the original founders) which is a group of volunteers gathering donations, food, clothing, sleeping bags, tents, money, etc. to the many homeless encampments around Northern Utah. They collect goods all week and then go out each Sunday to make sure the growing homeless communities in the face of unemployment and the pandemic have what they need to survive.

Wendy has found jobs for people in the community and even provided cell phones if possible. The long-term goal for Wendy is to acquire some land and build a more permanent community support system for those that need it. Wendy and her team are doing amazing and important work for those that need help to get through this tough problem in their lives.

Unsheltered Utah tries to make waves, but sometimes it’s just a ripple. But man oh man, can that ripple make a difference. Sometimes just knowing that someone cares makes all the difference. Get involved, Wendy would love to have you! There are so many levels of volunteerism and activism and they are happy to help you get your feet wet and learn about how their efforts work.

Do you know a person who has helped someone in need?

If you have, please fill out the form to nominate a good Samaritan you know. The most generous nominee will be selected and announced on Good Things Utah weekly. Each month, a new winner will be featured on Good Things Utah as recognition for their service. They will also receive a gift certificate for dinner and a movie.

Visit The Advocates to find out more.

This story contains sponsored content.