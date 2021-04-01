We get the COVID vaccine live on air!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We’re all dressed up for the big event…vaccination day! Registered nurse Lisa Bagley with Intermountain Healthcare gets us prepped and administers the Johnson and Johnson vaccine live on air. Dr. Tamara Sheffield answers all your questions about the single shot as we see Surae, Nicea, and our producers get theirs!

We also check in later in the show to see how our team is feeling in the clip below. Dr. Sheffield says whatever vaccine is available to you, get it!

To schedule your first vaccine dose, visit: www.intermountain.com/COVIDvaccine call 877-777-0566 or visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution

The COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed to all Utahns over the age of 16 across the state. While still in high demand, COVID vaccines are available through a variety of locations, which is expanding every week.

With the exception of 16 and 17-year-olds, the best vaccine is the one you can get right now.

All vaccines have been shown to be extremely effective at preventing serious illness and death caused by the COVID virus. And recent real-life studies have shown the vaccines currently available cut symptomatic and asymptomatic infections by more than 90 percent.

Young adults in the 16-17 years old age group are going to need to look for the Pfizer vaccine, as it is the only COVID vaccine approved for their age group.

Some studies show immune systems actually respond better to the vaccine, providing more antibodies, over catching the disease itself. Additionally, the vaccine does not cause the severe illness and lasting side effects that the disease causes.

“COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help stop the pandemic. In order to return to all the activities that people want to do with those that they love, it’s vital need to reach what is commonly referred to as herd immunity,” said Tamara Sheffield, MD, medical director of community health and prevention for Intermountain Healthcare. “Herd immunity refers to the situation when enough members of a population – or a herd – develop immunity to a disease or virus to prevent further spread.”

Beside stopping the spread of disease, creating immunity in the population also helps prevent mutation of the disease.

Viruses like SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID cannot mutate outside of a host organism. Variants are created when the virus replicates itself in a person’s cells, and changes slightly. These variants can be more contagious and cause more severe illness and more deaths.

To date, there are five variants of concern in the United States – two California variants, as well as the Brazilian, South African and UK variants (named for the location they were first identified).

Vaccines prevent the virus from entering people’s cells and infecting them, so the virus can’t replicate or create variant strains. Although, health officials continue to monitor them closely, it appears the vaccines are effective against the current variants of concern, although possibly not as highly effective as they are against the original strain.

If you receive a vaccine that requires a second dose, you will schedule that appointment at the time of your vaccination.

It’s important to remember that those who are vaccinated, as well as those who are not, are still urged to wear masks, social distance, avoid gathering in groups, and wash their hands often. Continued adherence to COVID safety guidelines is critical to getting the spread of COVID under control.

“Together, we can protect ourselves, our families, and members of the community. It’s just that simple,” said Dr. Sheffield.