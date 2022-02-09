We all want a warm home and low energy bill. Are you following these tips?

Fighting with the thermostat in the winter is all to familiar. How do you have a warm house but avoid high heating costs?

Most of us know we are losing money because we aren’t doing these tips, but it’s intimidating. How does my home perform when it comes to energy efficiency? What about the same with my appliances? Getting tips on how to help save money by weatherizing, making your home energy efficient overall will add up the savings overtime.

You most likely do everything right, but are missing little things like cracks in windows and doors, faulty insulation, old appliances, or an outdate thermostat.

As part of the Home Energy Plan from Dominion Energy, an expert will come to your home for an inspection and instruction on your home’s specific needs. There is a lot of money to save between receiving a cash rebate for new windows, insulation, a smart thermostat, furnace, water heater and anything that will use natural gas.

If you are building a home, check with your builder about how the dominion energy plan can support the construction of an energy efficient home. Then take advantage of rebates when buying appliances.

To learn about more tips and learn more about a home energy plan go to Thermwise.com

*Sponsored content