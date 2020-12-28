WB’s Eatery to host Wigs & Brunch on New Year’s day

On January 1st at 12:00 pm, WB’s Eatery will host Wigs & Brunch hosted by Sequoia to celebrate new years! Grab your friends and enjoy some mimosas while being entertained by Sequoia, Sally Cone Slopes, and Marrlo Suzanne. Sequoia will be announcing the winner of the Mystery Bar Box competition at the end of the show. WB’s will be serving the top 3 cocktails from their Mystery Bar Box competition. They encourage guests to vote on the final winner. Sequoia will be announcing the final winner during the show! To enter the contest simply tag WB’s Eatery on Instagram with your creation and you could win some awesome prizes.

If you need a meal for dinner, the Chefs of WB’s have cooked up the ultimate easy weekday solution: Their Market Meals are easy, delicious recipes developed right in their kitchen—packaged up with every ingredient and a recipe card. Pick it up or get home delivery. Then enjoy fast meal prep without the bother of menu-planning or shopping.

You can get two market meals delivered weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. Stop doing all your own shopping when you don’t have to. This time-saver will give you sundries to create a cocktail plus an entree and side for 2 or multiple meals if you fly solo. It includes three recipe cards to follow or you can get creative with your own rendition. WB’s will deliver to Ogden, Salt Lake City, Holladay, Millcreek, Murray, and Cottonwood Heights. If you fall beyond those areas, you can email wbs@wbseatery.com and they’ll see what they can do for you.

WB’s Eatery is proud to be a part of the locally owned 360 Degrees Restaurant Group, which owns and operates the Pig & A Jelly Jar restaurant family. While each restaurant specializes in its own fare and atmosphere, both place a solid emphasis on the community: valuing people, service to those in need, and the memories made around great food.

