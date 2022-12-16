SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Do you keep a healthy diet and regular exercise routine, but still can’t lose that stubborn fat? Sometimes we need a little extra help to accomplish our weight loss goals, which is where an expert like those at Symphony Medical Spa make them a reality.

Located in Tooele, the aesthetic procedures offered by Symphony Medical Spa are cutting-edge and provide notable results for patients. For those seeking to lose weight, a procedure called WarmSculpting is changing the game.

WarmSculpting is a non-surgical procedure that uses precise heating energy to target areas of the body and destroys stubborn fat without touching any of the surrounding tissue — unlike other procedures out there like CoolSculpting and liposuction. This precision allows for maximum results and no scarring.

Sessions are only 25 minutes and patients can continue normal routines right after.

This lasting solution encourages a more natural method of weight loss without fat moving to other areas of the body.

“Everybody fluctuates in weight,” remarks Michelle Olsen, Laser Specialist at Symphony Medical Spa. “If you do gain weight, you’re not creating any of that scar tissue — so it’s going to come back in a more natural place.”

Symphony Medical Spa is located at 2376 N 400 E, Building A Suite 103 in Tooele.

To learn more and schedule a consultation, go online to SymphonyMedicalSpa.com or call them at 435-579-1779.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content