Dirty Dough adding new locations throughout Utah and the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Life is sweet! That’s the motto you find from the minute you walk through the door at Dirty Dough. It’s also the name of a nonprofit foundation, Life Is Sweet Foundation, helping to fund 1,000 mental health wellness centers in the next five years nationally.

At Dirty Dough, the cookies are engineered from the inside out, with every cookie featuring some combination of layers, mix-ins, or filling within the dough. Baked fresh on site at each location, you can find a tasty menu of classic cookies with a scrumptious twist and rotating local fan favorites – or featured cookies.

Good Things Utah Show Special: Get 15% off purchase with code: LifeIsSweet15 (Good from May 30, 2023 to June 3, 2023)

Visit DirtyDoughCookies.com for more information and to find a Dirty Dough location near you.

Social Media:

Instagram – @dirty_dough

Facebook – @dirtydoughcookies

TikTok – @DirtyDough

Learn about franchising opportunities online as well.

