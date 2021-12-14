Want to win a $4,500 trip to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland to attend the historical, Passion Play? Here’s how

(Good Things Utah) – Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis joined the show and spoke with Nice DeGering about two opportunities for our viewers to attend the 10-day Passion Play Tour through Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in 2022. First off, what’s the Passion Play, and where is it?

About the Tour

This unique tour is centered around the “Passion Play” in Oberammergau, Germany. The story behind this play stretched back nearly 300 years. In 1633, when the Black Plague was sweeping through Europe, the villagers of Oberammergau promised God that if they were spared, they would perform the “Passion of Christ” every 10 years. After being spared, the town has honored this pledge for a decade.

This amazing Passion Play performance follows the last week of Christ’s life from his triumphal entry into Jerusalem to his trial, crucifixion, and finally, his resurrection and his ascension. The Passion Play, performed on an open-air stage with a majestic mountain background, has been held every 10 years since 1634!

Because of Covid-19, it was canceled in 2020 and has been rescheduled to 2022. This is the first time in 12 years that this play will be performed and that this trip will be offered. There will not be another opportunity to attend this historical performance for 10 more years.

European Itinerary

















Day 1: June group to meet in Salzburg, September group to meet in Munich

Day 2: Travel to Oberammergau for the Passion Play

Day 3: Sacrament meeting in Innsbruck, walking tour of Innsbruck’s Old City, cable car ride to top of the Austrian Alps

Day 4: Boat ride in the Lake District (Salzkammergut) and walking tour of Salzburg’s Old City, concert in the evening

Day 5: Travel from Salzburg, Austria to Lucerne, Switzerland with a lunch stop at Neuschwanstein

Day 6: Day trip to the top of Europe—Jungfrau by train

Day 7: Temple Session in the Swiss Temple, walking tour of Bern

Day 8: Scenic Train ride from Lucerne to Montreux

Day 9 & 10: Tour of Chillon Castle on Lake Geneva

Day 10: Depart for separate destinations.

How much does it cost?

Price: $4500/person double occupancy (meals included).

Reservations secured with a $2000/person deposit, non-refundable.

Though this tour is specifically designed for LDS groups and families, this tour will appeal to anyone looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience through Europe. For more information on travel opportunities with Dr. Jarvis, visit his travel website at mojoetravel.com.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-decade event!

All entries will also receive a FREE copy of The Hope of the Promise—filled with beautiful photographs of modern Israel—by Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis.

In The Hope of the Promise, Dr. Joseph Jarvis explores several ancient sites where biblical events took place and re-asks Paul’s question: “Why should it be thought a thing incredible with you, that God should raise the dead?” The book includes stunning photographs and an in-depth analysis of the area where Jesus lived and walked.

Enter for a chance to win, here.