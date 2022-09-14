(Good Things Utah) Anyone who’s played golf before knows that it’s much more than a sport. It’s an unparalleled way to build relationships and just relax for a few hours. But as we slowly enter the winter season, golfers everywhere are soon to be packing their clubs away in wait for warmer weather. For many avid players, this time can feel like an eternity — prompting the creation of new and better ways to give golfers their weekly fix.

Dryvebox Utah is the state’s first and only mobile simulator bringing the thrill of golf to anyone, anytime, and anywhere they want. The simulation center is outfitted with multiple TV screens, lounge seating, sound systems, accent lighting, and some of the best equipment on the market.

Using state-of-the-art technology, it opens players up to a virtual world of possibilities — featuring over 90 iconic courses including Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Quail Hollow.

Golfers can also grab their friends to compete in a variety of fun games like the longest drive, closest to the pin, and capture the flag.

This simulator makes for a perfect addition to any social event. Whether it’s for a private gathering, corporate function, or tailgating party, Dryvebox Utah offers a tailored experience for all occasions.

Recently, they teamed up with organizations like Coca-Cola and Brigham Young University to host on-site activation events. These are wonderful opportunities for companies — giving them the exposure they’re looking for whilst also bringing the community together.

Packages include delivery, setup, and staffing, with the additional option to have custom branding, instruction, and lawn games.

To learn more, go online to Dryvebox.com. Follow along with them on Instagram at @Dryvebox_Utah.

