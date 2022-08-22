(Good Things Utah) We can find a bar in almost any corner of our state. But not all bars offer the same experience. Some bars are fancy and expensive, some are cool and trendy, some have a quiet setting, and others have a certain vibe. Despite our surprisingly extensive bar culture here in Utah, there are few to no options in the non-alcoholic realm.

For everyone still seeking a taste of our local bar culture without the buzz, an Ogden-based establishment is serving up sips of delicious handmade spirits, wines, and beers in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties. Located in a stunning building with eggshell tones and grand windows, WB’s Eatery offers an elevated restaurant atmosphere with a laid-back vibe.

The restaurant itself is tucked among the humble buildings of Ogden right off historic 25th street. It frequently connects the community through partnerships with local brands and non-profits.

WB’s Eatery makes the most of Utah’s culinary themes, bringing made-from-scratch dishes for in-person dining, online ordering, and even takeaway meal kits or subscription lunch deliveries.

Guests can choose from drink creations like the Nine Rails Bloody Mary, Lavender Haze Martini, Pig & A Jelly Jar Pilsner, or wines like Sparkling Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rose.

Those with an appetite can savor classic breakfast bites like the Ham & Egg Toasty, French Toast, and Chimichurri Steak & Eggs, or fill up on meals like Ham Hash, BBQ Pulled Pork, and WB’s Burger.

“For us, it’s all about hospitality,” says co-owner and CMO, Viviane Wanderley-Britt. “We want to make sure that everyone feels included — whether you want to drink or not. You shouldn’t have to drink water just because you’re not drinking that day…”

To learn more and browse the menu, go online to wbseatery.com or visit 455 25th St in Ogden.





This year, WB’s Eatery will be sharing some of their tasty samples and non-alcoholic sips at the Salt City Wine & Dine event on August 27th. Hosted by La Caille — just a 20-minute drive from downtown Salt Lake City — the event is set to feature over 35 of Utah’s best restaurants, distilleries, and wineries dishing out food and beverages from their menus.

Live entertainment will also be included, from musicians and mentalists to painters and private tarot readings.

For event details and to purchase tickets, go to saltcitywineanddine.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content