SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Taking a bite into your Moab adventure is easier than it sounds with a place like Josie Wyatt’s Grille. Nestled inside of Hoodoo Moab, Curio Collection by Hilton, the steakhouse gives guests an experience like nothing else in Eastern Utah.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the week, there are plenty of things to love about this dining experience. One of the most noted reasons for its popularity is Josie Wyatt’s exclusive menu, complete with all the classic selections and, of course, their ever-famous steak meals.

“We source everything meticulously,” says Judd Sanders, General Manager of Josie Wyatt’s Grille. “We [really] take a lot of care with our steak and make sure that our vendors are getting us the absolute best product we can serve.”

Need something to follow? Try one of their carefully crafted cocktails like the Woodford Old-Fashioned and Paloma.

Josie Wyatt’s offers a relaxing experience for any time of day, allowing room for everything from elegant gatherings to casual drinks with friends. It’s located in Hoodoo Moab at 99 North 100 West.

To learn more and view their menu, go online to JosieWyattsGrille.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content