SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Utahns have certainly felt the mounting stress over the rising home prices and interest rates in this last year, prompting many to hold off on their purchases until the market improves. This hesitation is made even worse by construction delays and inventory shortage, which has in turn soured the experience for tempted buyers.

Among all the instability, a trusted builder in Northern Utah named Nilson Homes is quickly growing in popularity for dependable craftsmanship and — even more assuring right now — budget-friendly options.

Considered to be a fearless buying experience in an unstable market, Nilson Homes takes the hassle out of the whole process. It does this with a time-tested team of experts and locked-in interest rates through preferred lenders that are said to be as much as 3% lower than the market’s regular rate.

With the brand operating for nearly half a century and 5,000 homes built successfully, it’s made expert use of its time to become one of the best in the state.

According to Jed Nilson with Nilson Homes: “Over these 45 years, we’ve been able to really focus on — especially most recently — creating the best customer experience possible to get a brand-new custom home.”

Nilson Homes offers a variety of custom-crafted floor plans in a range of communities within both Weber and Davis County. Its collection of premium move-in ready homes is expertly designed to fit homeowners at all stages of life.

Learn more and browse available homes by going online to NilsonHomes.com or calling them at 385-402-7862.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content