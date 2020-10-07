Waking up exhausted? Learn how to sleep better

Many people toss and turn at night or snore so loud they wake themselves or their partner up, and some just can’t breathe correctly. Sound Sleep Medical provides the highest quality of service and products for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. They have over 5 years of experience helping patients get treatment for snoring, sleep apnea, and other sleep-disordered breathing.

Many have procrastinated treating their sleep apnea due to not being able to take time off work. If you are now working from home, this would be a great time to schedule a private appointment with one of Sound Sleep Medicals’ sleep specialists. You will likely be the only one in the office at the time. Did you know that sleep deprivation suppresses the immune system? If you are not getting quality sleep or enough sleep, you are more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus. Lack of sleep can also affect how fast you recover because infection-fighting antibodies (t-cells) are reduced when you don’t get enough sleep.

If you are in need of a sleep study, Sound Sleep Medical can set you up with one the very day of your appointment. You will have the safety and convenience of testing within your own home. This is a unique perk because many hospitals currently have a 4-5 month waiting list for sleep studies.

Snoring loudly and waking up fatigued after a full night’s sleep could sign an individual has sleep apnea. It is a sleeping disorder with a possible severe impact on one’s health where breathing is irregular during sleep. Don’t wait any longer!

Learn more about Sound Sleep Medical now or call (888) 844-9845 to get an appointment.

Call now to get a FREE sleep consultation. The first 50 callers to schedule a sleep consultation will be entered into a drawing for a Better Sleep Prize Pack which includes a Minky Couture Blanket, a Purple Pillow, and a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

This story contains sponsored content.