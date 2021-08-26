Voodoo Cache Valley Jalapeno Cornbread Grilled Cheese

Congratulations to Anna Maria Freeman: our Cache Valley Creamery Community Cookbook Winner with her Voodoo Cornbread Cache Valley Grilled Cheese. This cornbread recipe combines salty and sweet, integrating the flavors of cornbread, jalapenos, Cache Valley Colby Jack, Cache Valley Butter, and Cache Valley Sharp Cheddar from Utah’s #1 brand and cheese for best ingredients and flavor in every dish.

Ingredients Jalapeno cheese cornbread (store bought, your favorite version, or the recipe below) Cache Valley sharp and Swiss cheese Jalapeno poppers (recipe below) If you are heat adverse, you can skip this option. Flour Egg Baking Powder Milk/Water Directions Slice Cornbread Muffin in half Add a thin layer of grape jelly on ½ of the muffin Thinly slice Cache valley sharp cheddar, and cache Valley swiss cheese. Slice a Jalapeno poppers into reasonable size for eating Next to the jam, on the bread add the Jalapeno poppers Next add equal amounts of the sliced cheese on top of the popper Place the top half of the muffin on the sandwich Batter the sandwich in the Monte Cristo batter Fry in hot bacon grease or butter until crispy Serve with grape jam on the side



Note: To save calories, you can forgo the batter and cook up in your air fryer

Jalapeno Poppers: 4 sliced jalapenos (length wise) so that you have 8 halves Mix leftover BBQ chicken, Cache Valley Swiss Cheese, Best Foods Mayo, Cache Valley Sharp cheddar cheese Add mixture to sliced jalapenos. Wrap each piece with bacon Cook in the oven, smoker, or grill until the bacon is cooked. (about 30 mins)



Cornbread jalapeno cheese Muffins-or use store bought:



Ingredients 3 cups All-purpose flour 1 cup cornmeal ¼ cup sugar 2 tbl baking powder 2 tsp Kosher salt 2 cups milk 3 extra large eggs ½ pound (2 sticks unsalted butter, melted) 1 cup Cache Valley Extra sharp grated cheese ½ bunch of scallions ½ Jalepeno pepper (or hatch chili) minced.



Directions

Combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the milk, eggs, and butter. With a wooden spoon, stir the wet ingredients into the dry until most of the lumps are dissolved. Don’t overmix! Mix in the grated Cheddar, the scallions and jalapenos, and allow the mixture to sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. prepare a muffin tin

Pour the batter into the prepared muffin tin. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool

