SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Volcanic Retail is a Saas platform built for retail. It’s like Amazon, but B2B, where retail stores can come to source products both online and for their brick and mortar stores. Volcanic is also a great connector for entrepreneuers looking to get their products and services into the hands of retailers.

Volcanic is a one-click solution for retail that allows buyers to find the products they want without attending trade shows across the country. If you are a retailer looking to get your products into the hands of buyers, Volcanic could be a great solution to help you grow your business and brand awareness.

Volcanic Retail streamlines communication between brands and retailers – making business connections and selling partnerships.

Volcanic Retail is currently offering investment opportunities as well.

Visit Volcanic Retail online to learn how you can invest in the company and get more information. Or call: 801-516-8002.

Sponsored by Volcanic Retail.