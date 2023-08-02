Don't miss out on all the deals and fun happening in Sandy now thru October

SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Don’t miss out on all the great deals and styles available for Back-To-School at The Shops At South Town in Sandy. It’s your one-stop-shop destination before heading back to class. The Shops At South Town have you covered from head to toe and all the classroom accessories and tools you’ll need to shine this year.

Back-to-School Bash and Locker Giveaway – August 19th

● The 3rd Annual Back-to-School Locker Giveaway will take place with a live broadcast with Now 97.9 from 3:00 PM–5:00 PM. The locker giveaway will take place at 5:00 PM just after the broadcast ends.

● Don’t miss the fashion show will include looks for students and teachers this season. The fashion show will begin at 3:30PM. There will be an opportunity for shoppers and guests to win prizes throughout the event.

The Shops At South Town also are hosting other exciting events the whole family can enjoy now thru October including:

■ A FUNBOX has opened up in the North Parking lot. FUNBOX is the ultimate inflatable park experience.

■ Yoga Classes start on Saturday, August 12, and every second Saturday through October.

● August 12th, September 9th and October 14th.

■ Kids Club, a monthly community favorite event, will be held at Fountain Court every third Thursday through October.

Visit ShopsAtSouthTown.com for more information about retailers and special events taking place.

Sponsored by The Shops at South Town.