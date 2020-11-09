Virtual jubilee of trees to advance cancer care

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The 2020 Jubilee of Trees will capture the spirit of the season healthfully this year, through the glittering virtual safety of a YouTube livestream.

“We are excited to invite everyone to join the Virtual Jubilee Gala,” said Lisa Brown, Foundation event specialist for the Jubilee of Trees. “In years past we were limited by facility size. Changing to a virtual format this year will not only help stop the spread of COVID-19, but it will also allow anyone who desires to enjoy the holiday festivities – and help us improve local healthcare.”

Funds raised at the Jubilee will advance local cancer care, including Intermountain Precision Genomics. “This Jubilee of Trees will be a first time we go virtual,” said Brown. “In order to support our community living their healthiest lives possible, we created a new world filled with online shopping fun, virtual entertainment, bidding excitement and Santa Claus video calls for your children or grandchildren.” To catch all the sparkling moments, go to dixieregional.org/jubilee of trees and register.

“The future of cancer care really is bright,” said Dr. Derrick Haslem, MD, Associate Medical Director of Oncology at Intermountain Healthcare. “It is full of new targeted drugs, immunotherapy, and with each advancement we are closer to making cancer a chronic disease that can be well-managed.”

Intermountain Precision Genomics offers a personalized approach to treating not only cancer, but other diseases as well. Precision genomics looks at the DNA of an individual’s cancer cells, and matches it to targeted cancer-fighting medication. It has been proven to increase the lifespan of late-stage cancer patients at a lower cost than traditional methods.

“We continue to see success in using precision medicine to help our patients and we are unwavering in our commitment to finding effective treatments for patients everywhere,” said Dr. Haslem. “Treatment for cancer is evolving so quickly. The pace of new drugs being developed, and the pace of new treatments is unparalleled in the previous 50 years of cancer care.”

Intermountain Precision Genomics is creating an innovative movement discovering new cancer therapies with fewer side effects and less cost than traditional cancer treatments. Precision Genomics is leading the way and transforming cancer care.

To support cancer research, the Jubilee of Trees is supporting the HerediGene: Population Study. Everyone is invited to learn more about this Intermountain wide research study by going to intermountainhealthcare.org/heredigene.



Teams from the two organizations will analyze the complete DNA of 500,000 participants from Intermountain’s patient population to help medical professionals better understand the human genome and enhance their ability to prevent diseases such as breast cancer, colon cancer, and heart disease. The project will be the largest and most comprehensive DNA mapping effort to date in the U.S. from a single population. To find out more or participate, call 1-833-698-1727 or visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org/heredigene.

At the Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George physicians and patients inspire each other. “Cancer patients see the scientists and researchers working in our labs when they come for care,” Dr. Haslem said, “and our scientists see and are inspired by the cancer patients they are working to help.”

Creating inspiration and hope for a bright future for cancer patients is what the 2020 Jubilee of Trees is all about. Philanthropy and the Jubilee of Trees have significantly supported cancer care in southern Utah in the past. Generous donations helped fund Dixie Medical Center’s first cancer center in the 1970s when down-winder cancer was first detected in the region.

“Through the years,” said Brown, “philanthropy has enabled us to offer leading edge cancer treatments and care. Intermountain Precision Genomics is transforming cancer care locally and globally. We are so grateful to a generous community that continues to support advancing healthcare.”

This story contains sponsored content.