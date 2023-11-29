Be Less Selfish, Be More Elfish

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Dive into the holiday spirit with “Through Santa’s Eyes” by Coz Green. This enchanting book goes beyond traditional Christmas tales, sharing a heartwarming journey of Christmas miracles and the transformative power of love and service.

Embrace the “Be Less Selfish, Be More Elfish” message, a simple yet powerful key to spreading peace and love. As the festive season approaches, join the movement of unity and cheer.

With stories that transition from heartbreaking to heartwarming, this book is a beacon of hope that urges us all to unite in the spirit of community and love. Experience the captivating and heartwarming story of one man’s inner transformation as he witnesses a series of wonderous Christmas miracles through Santa’s eyes

Grab your copy now and be part of the magic. Spread joy with “Through Santa’s Eyes, the perfect gift for a season filled with inspiration and warmth!

Visit Through Santa’s Eyes

SPONSORED by Cox Green