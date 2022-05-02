(Good Things Utah) For 7 years now, Vibrant Living Academy has been a resource for interfaith individuals to find connections and nourish themselves holistically. Created primarily for women, the program helps them to feel empowered in a group setting, while also gaining the tools and support to heal from the inside.

“…it came about because I went through my own personal healing journey,” says Stacy Harmer with Vibrant Living Academy. “I lost a sweet daughter very unexpectedly, then spiraled into a deep depression. Coming out of that, I was focused on healing and I realize we all have stories… we started Vibrant Living Academy to help other individuals (women) to heal.”

On May 14th at SLCC Miller Campus, an annual gathering called the Vibrant Living Wellness Conference is opening for individuals focused on healing their bodies, minds, and souls. Through a series of classes, workshops, vendors, lunch, and guest speakers — those who attend the conference get a full day of connection with other interfaith women on a journey of empowerment.

While in-person attendance is encouraged to fully experience the conference, there are also virtual sessions being held during the event. This event is open to all those experiencing personal challenges, teenagers or older, to participate in community-based healing workshops.

Now through May 5th, guests can purchase their tickets with Early Bird Pricing. The event costs $39 for general admission, and $79 for VIP which includes fast entrance, lunch, swag, class recordings, and Sound Bowl Meditation. To purchase your Early Bird Tickets, go to VibrantLivingWellnessConference.com.

