(Good Things Utah) There is nothing better than chowing down on the best foods a city has to offer. Here in Utah, there are plenty of options to choose from. Though, what if you’re looking to have gourmet flavor without all the hassle of leaving the house?

Here comes Chefpanzee to save the day. As simple as a few swipes and a couple of taps, you can order delicious gourmet grub from all your favorite restaurants, and get it delivered to your door in no time. Don’t waste your chance to try some of the tastiest flavors in your town, all from the comfort of home.

To download the Chefpanzee app for iOS, click the link HERE

To download the Chefpanzee app for Android, click the link HERE

One of the many amazing restaurants to try on the Chefpanzee app is Bhutan House in Salt Lake City. Featuring the most authentic Indian flavors in the valley, Bhutan House is proud to serve the community both in their restaurant and through apps like Chefpanzee. They shared a simple recipe for Vegetable Samosa with Good Things Utah this morning.

‘Vegetable Samosa’ from Bhutan House

TO MAKE FILLING:

Ingredients

Potatoes

Green Peas

Garlic

Cilantro

Cumin Powder

Garam Malasa

Coriander Powder

Turmeric

Ginger

Salt

Directions

Boil the potatoes. Cook the green peas with a small amount of vegetable oil, salt, ginger, garlic, cilantro, and curry spices (garam malasa, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric). Mash potatoes and mix with cooked green peas.

TO MAKE DOUGH:

Ingredients

Wheat Flour

Water (or Milk)

Vegetable Oil

Salt

Ajwain (optional Indian spice)

Directions

Add water to wheat flour to stiffen (can add milk instead of water if preferred) Put in a small amount of salt and oil. Add the ajwain if you choose.

**This segment contains sponsored content