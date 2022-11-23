SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Time to gobble up the holidays once again, hopefully with all the classic favorites and some new surprises thrown in too. Giving us all the best recipes for holidays and beyond, Harmons Grocery has everything we need to succeed when the family arrives. Today, we learned how to make Vegetable Rice Stuffed Squash from the talented Chef Daniela Oliveira.

For more recipes and the freshest ingredients, go online to HarmonsGrocery.com.

Vegetable Rice Stuffed Squash

Ingredients:

1 butternut or spaghetti squash

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

¼ cup pure maple syrup (optional)

2 cups broccoli or cauliflower rice

1 large carrot, diced small

1 medium shallot

1 rib celery, diced

¾ cup mixed fresh mushrooms, sliced

· 1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup vegetable broth

½ cup whole cranberries

1 fresh rosemary sprig chopped (plus more for garnish)

1 fresh thyme sprig, chopped (plus more for garnish)

2 leaves sage, chopped

½ lemon, juiced and zested

½ orange, juiced and zested

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

1 cup purple cauliflower florets, blanched

2 sprigs fresh parsley chopped for garnish

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Cut your squash in half and remove seeds. Season with salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. If using, drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of maple syrup over the squash halves and roast for 40 to 50 minutes or until squash is tender but still maintaining its shape. Remove from oven and reserve. Heat a couple of tablespoons of olive oil in a heavy bottom pan. Cook the veggie rice for a few minutes and reserve. Wipe down the pan and add more oil. Sauté carrots, shallots, and celery until golden brown, stirring as needed. Remove from pan and reserve. Add more oil to the pan and sauté mushrooms for a couple of minutes until caramelized. Return the carrot, shallot, and celery mixture to the pan. Add garlic. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring as needed. Gently stir to combine all veggies. Deglaze the pan with the vegetable broth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat and simmer for about 5 to 10 minutes until the veggies are soft but still have a bite to them. Add the whole cranberries, fresh herbs, lemon and orange juices, and zest. Add the veggie rice back to the pan along with half of the parsley. Remove from heat and top the butternut squash with the “stuffing”. Garnish the dish with parsley, pomegranate seeds, and purple cauliflower. Drizzle with more maple syrup and serve.

