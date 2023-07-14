Discover more great dining destinations with Taste Utah, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Van Ryder offers a menu of local and sustainability-sourced ingredients, from Short Rib Sliders to Pork Belly Bao, and a carefully curated cocktail and drink selection. Whether it be cocktail sipping, dining from our crafted menu, or simply taking in the view, Van Ryder delivers quality with a touch of class.

Van Ryder’s rooftop bar is located at the Le Meridien, Salt Lake City, Downtown. Floors above the vibrant streets of the buzzing West Quarter. By day or night, you’ll be treated to one of the best views of the mountain skyline.

On the menu – from craft cocktails after work, artisanal bites with friends, or dessert by the fire pit, Van Ryder has something for everyone. The restaurant is introducing a sushi theme night on Thursdays.

Van Ryder Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, Le Meridian Hotel – 131 South 300 West, Salt Lake City

www.vanrydersaltlake.com

(801) 658-4400

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Saturday: 5:00 pm – 12:00 am

Sunday: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

