(Good Things Utah) Many people living in today’s economy are challenged daily to find any meal to eat. Farmers Feeding Utah, a campaign started in 2020 with Utah Farm Bureau, has delivered nearly 2 million pounds of food to people in need all around the state. Their primary mission is to connect Utahns who can’t afford meals with safe and locally-sourced foods.

In addition, the campaign offers everyone the chance to help local farmers and their families. The Touch of Utah subscription box is a delicious way to explore some of the local flavors, while also supporting Utah farmers and ranchers year-round. This subscription is $99/month and features tasty foods sourced directly from local farms, so you get it as fresh as possible. To receive this month’s box, subscribers must sign up before March 15th to be eligible.

For more information about Farmers Feeding Utah and how they support local farms, click HERE.

**This segment contains sponsored content