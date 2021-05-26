Utah’s premier STEM school wants your kids to enroll

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Beehive Charter School has received many accolades and achievements (including Best of State for Principal, Charter School, Support Personnel, and Public School K12). They are also growing in size. Currently, they have up to 310 students attending the school, but as soon as they move into their new building in 2022, they will have up to 900 pupils they can take, so they are able to add new students onto a waiting list before they open.

Beehive Science and Technology Academy originated as an open-enrollment, tuition-free public charter school for grades 7 through 12. The school opened on Aug. 29th, 2005 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was founded by a group of scholars that saw a need for a school that emphasized science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The school was originally formed because of the realization that as new technologies began to drive America’s social and economic arenas, the demand for STEM-based educational opportunities would undoubtedly grow. The curriculum at Beehive is designed to provide students with a solid foundation in humanities and social science as well as math, science, and technology with the aim of preparing them to become responsible and educated members of the society who have the skills and understanding to participate and work productively in our increasingly technological, diverse and multicultural society.

Beehive’s main objective is to develop students who possess critical thinking skills, mathematical reasoning, and complex problem-solving abilities, and who will be equipped for college matriculation and work-ready careers in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Project-based learning is at the center of their STEM learning and certification programs, leading to increased student engagement, collaborative work ethic, and real-world culminating projects that showcase students’ understanding and acquisition of academic vocabulary, math conceptual mastery, problem-solving/reasoning skills, and computational fluency-automaticity.

