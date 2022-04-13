(Good Things Utah) For years now, the hosts of Taste Utah have searched high and low for the most delicious and unique culinary experiences around the state. They’ve unearthed some delicious local gems and connected the community to some amazing local businesses.

“We love to tell you where to go dine, we love to educate you on the different offerings that chefs and restauranteurs are offering you,” says Katy Sine, host of Taste Utah. “Utah has such a unique agricultural history.”

In past seasons, Taste Utah has put a focus on local brands with a mission of being completely organic and sustainable. During their travels, they’ve introduced us to some remarkable local companies including:

Tagge’s Famous Fruit & Vegetable Farm

A well-established company based in Utah, Tagge’s Farm offers a wide selection of pesticide-free, organic fruits and vegetables. You can find them in many local Utah stores near you, giving you a fast way to get organic produce straight from farm to table. To watch their episode on Taste Utah, click HERE.

PaMaw’s Farm

This family-owned farm is based in a very small town called Daniel in Wasatch County. Growing exclusively organic foods, PaMaw’s Farm sources to local restaurants all through areas of Northern Utah. To watch their episode on Taste Utah, click HERE.

R&A Hydroponics

Growing organic produce in a local hydroponics facility, this company has set up channels with restaurants all around Utah to provide them with a consistent supply of foods year-round. To watch their episode on Taste Utah, click HERE.

Intermountain Gourmet Mushrooms

Growing and harvesting exclusively mushrooms, this Ogden-based farm produces up to 1000 pounds of mushrooms every week. They can be found in grocery chains throughout Northern Utah. To watch their episode on Taste Utah, click HERE.

SPRING 2022 TANNER TALK: Raj Patel

Focusing on the topic of food and its importance to our health, acclaimed author and director Raj Patel will be hosting two events at the Tanner Humanities Center at the University of Utah from April 13th through April 14th. Both events are free to the public.

April 13th – 7:00 p.m.

A screening of The Ants and the Grasshopper at the Broadway Center Cinemas and a post-screening Q&A with Patel.

April 14th – 12:00 p.m.

A Tanner Talk at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts will feature Patel in discussion with Director at Tanner Humanities Center, Erika George.

Raj Patel – Author, Director, Host

“Often when we sit down at a restaurant, we see the fruits of a chef’s labor, and even the fruits of a farmer’s labor, but we don’t necessarily often think: Where did that food come from? Who are the hands that are growing it? And are we supporting those different agricultural practices that lead to sustainability?”

Watch a brand new episode of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on ABC4 Utah. To see more episodes, find them online at TasteUtah.com.

