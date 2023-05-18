See how you can help support the homeless, hungry and people in need

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Salt Lake City Mission is 30 years strong and still “meeting the greatest needs” right here in Utah. Pastor Shawn Clay is proud of the work he and his team at Salt Lake City Mission and their many supporters and volunteers are doing to help take care and improve the lives of some of Utah’s most vulnerable citizens, the poor, hungry and homeless.

The Mission is celebrating 30 years of feeding the hungry and homeless and meeting the greatest needs of the less fortunate right here in Utah. Since opening our doors in 1993 The SLC Mission has provided more than 6.2 million meals free of charge to those in need. The Mission provides food to the homeless, and families/individuals trying to make ends meet as well as other services to help improve their lives.

Just an example of how The Mission supports the community:

Outreach meal every morning Monday -Saturday for the homeless.

Shuttle service for the homeless.

Dayroom Center serving a daily meal.

Food pantry Mon-Wed-Fri 11am to 2pm / Sunday 9 to 11am.

Free clothing and other basic essentials.

Major holiday outreach events.

Special charity outreach events (Golf Tournament, Back to school Giveaway, Harvest for the Hungry, etc).

Sunday church services.

Residential recovery program for men.

Assistance thru crisis intervention, counseling, agency referrals.

Upcoming special events include: Putting for Pencils Charity Golf Tournament, Back to School Giveaway. Holiday special food box giveaways and free meal celebrations events – Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Father’s Day, Independents Day. Community support is vital. The Mission provides everything free of charge to the less fortunate, so help from the community – monthly financial donor support, community/business partnerships, etc. is crucial to The Mission’s success.

Financial, as well as tangible assistance goes to work immediately. The Mission is always in need of re-stocking of its food storage, and clean, useable new or used clothing as well. The most consistent way to become a partner in helping others right here in Utah is the join the Mission as a monthly financial partner.

Visit SaltLakeCityMission.org to learn more and to see how you can help.

Sponsored by Salt Lake City Mission.