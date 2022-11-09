(Good Things Utah) It’s that time again to refill our Christmas spirit and explore the jolly festivities with those we love most. Here in Utah, one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season is the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show.

Held this year from November 10th to November 12th at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, the event will have lots to jingle about including unique gifts, arts and crafts, holiday decor, specialty foods, live entertainment and so much more.

Local vendors and artisans will also be there like Riker Design, Buttermood Soap Studio, The Stapp Stache, Creekside Mallow Co., and Lovelee Cookies.

Perfect for the whole family, the Family Christmas Gift Show will also feature visits with a real bearded Santa Claus in authentic attire, accompanied by the lovely Mrs. Claus.

Paid tickets are valid for all three days of the event, giving visitors even more chances to make the most of their holidays.

Get $1 OFF coupon with ticket purchase online at FamilyChristmasGiftShow.com/Tickets.

**This segment contains sponsored content