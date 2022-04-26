(Good Things Utah) Pop culture fans from around the world are gathering for another year of wonder at the 2022 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention. Now the most attended convention in the state of Utah, FanX 2022 will be bigger than ever, featuring the greatest in geek and pop culture with vendors, artists, and events. Also one of the main attractions at the convention is the creative cosplay looks created by some very talented fans — highlighting their adoration for comic culture via themed outfits and accessories.

“We can all gather together to celebrate as one community, celebrate our geekdom, fandom — anything and everything pop culture and comics,” says Ro Malaga with FanX 2022.

FanX guest announcements include actors from fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, and Star Wars — attracting some of the biggest celebrity names like Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Mark Hamill, Buzz Aldrin, and many more.

This year, FanX will be no different, now featuring celebrities like Cary Elwes, William Shatner, Giancarlo Esposito, and more to come in the following weeks. Just announced, another name fans will see at this year’s convention is Anthony Michael Hall — best known for his roles in The Breakfast Club, National Lampoon’s Vacation, and Sixteen Candles.

Tickets are available now on the FanX website at FanXSaltLake.com. Also, you can purchase your tickets during the Loyalty Launch to unlock extra discounts.

