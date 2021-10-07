(Good Things Utah) – As one of the top ten ballet companies in the nation, Utah’s greatest dancers are more excited than ever to return to the Capitol Theatre stage, pulling out all the stops with their upcoming Dracula program October 22-30.

Utah’s best dancers are preparing to take the stage for the season-opening program, Dracula. This production is a massive undertaking, complete with a cast of more than 60 dancers, a 52-piece orchestra as well as opulent sets, stage effects, and costumes. It has been Ballet West’s most requested ballet since Utah audiences first saw it 10 years ago.

It’s a gorgeous classical ballet that’s also spooky and fun for Halloween with flying vampire brides, exploding chandeliers, and phantom horse-drawn carriages. Also, for music lovers, the score is an arrangement of some of the most haunting and ominous melodies of Franz Liszt.

Rex Tilton will dance the role of Count Dracula and Katlyn Addison will dance as Flora. Flora is the first dancer to get “bitten” by Dracula. She’s a village girl who’s captured and taken to Dracula’s domain filled with his undead brides. The biting scene is dramatic, and afterward, Flora goes mad (very fun for a dancer). She and Count Dracula later return to her village where she, bewitched, helps him select his next victim, Svetlana, whom they drag to the Count’s castle. There, Svetlana awaits rescue by her village and especially, her true love.

This ballet has something for everyone and tickets at the beautiful Capitol Theatre start at only $20– but they are going fast. As an add-on immediately following the October 29 performance, Ballet West will host a “Dracula Bash” with dancing, drinks, and a “Best Vampire” costume contest. Just like show tickets, advance tickets for the Dracula Bash can be purchased through our ticket office or website.

