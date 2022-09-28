(Good Things Utah) It’s finally happening. You’ve said “yes” to marrying the person of your dreams, and will soon be gliding down the aisle to also tell them “I do.”

This picture-perfect moment is what every bride envisions from the start. But, when it comes to planning the wedding itself, there are plenty of steps to be taken before this fantasy can become a reality. And perhaps the most important features to be planned are the dresses.

Here in Utah, one of the most favored destinations for an unforgettable wedding is David’s Bridal. The brand was first launched in 1950 as a single bridal salon in Florida. Now, the store has grown exponentially — giving lucky brides from around the world a one-stop shop for all special occasions like weddings, proms, galas, parties, and more.

According to Jamoun Kelley, Store Manager at David’s Bridal in Orem: “David’s Bridal has definitely come a long way from your little simple gowns of which they had, to more elaborate. Different colors, different styles. Sleeves and everything.”

There are Utah locations in several cities including Lehi, American Fork, North Salt Lake, and now, a newly-renovated store in Orem. This fresh location is both spacious and stunning — welcoming visitors with a bright display of dresses, veils, shoes, jewelry, and even suits.

At this Orem location on September 29th, David’s Bridal will be hosting a Store Refresh Party from 6 PM to 8 PM. Those in attendance will have the chance to enter gift card raffles, shop with bridal experts, and discover some creative ideas for your special day. Even better, one lucky bride will win their wedding dress in an exclusive giveaway contest.

All the excitement happens in David’s Bridal at Carillion Square, 301 E University Parkway in Orem.

To learn more and shop online, go to DavidsBridal.com. For more information on the event, click the link here.

**This segment contains sponsored content