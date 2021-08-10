Utah’s first medical spa to offer QWO tells us how the technology works

(GTU) – Did you know that almost all adult women have some degree of cellulite on their abdomen, thighs, or buttocks? It’s true. But recent developments promise to help women get rid of cellulite quickly and effectively, forever.

Most women will have cellulite in their lifetime–about 9 out of 10 women, in fact. Dr. Kimball M. Crofts

The fact above means that tough workouts and healthy eating habits are a fantastic way of staying fit and maintaining overall wellness—but won’t do much to reduce cellulite. If people really want to reduce cellulite, they need to understand what’s behind it.

There is a new, minimally invasive treatment to improve the appearance of cellulite. QWO is the first and only FDA-approved injectable for moderate to severe cellulite and Aesthetica is an exclusive provider. Here’s the scoop on cellulite and its newest treatment.

How It Works

This minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment delivers visible results in as little as 10 weeks.

QWO is made from enzymes called collagenases. These enzymes are thought to target the structural causes under the skin, where cellulite starts. It’s thought that QWO works by releasing fibrous bands, redistributing fat cells, and stimulating the growth of new collagen. It’s believed that QWO breaks down the buildup of collagen in the fibrous bands.

QWO is a quick in-office treatment that takes as little as 10 minutes. Appointments may take a little longer to allow time for an assessment and to answer any questions a patient might have.

Diminishing cellulite dimples has never been easier than now. QWO is a minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment for cellulite that delivers visible results in as little as 10 weeks.

With QWO, women and their aesthetic specialists can choose the first and only FDA-approved injectable available that treats cellulite in the butts of adult women.

Learn more about Qwo by going to Aesthetica Medical Spa. Make sure to check out their August Specials too!