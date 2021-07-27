Utah wine? What-the-heck?

Yes, there is wine in Utah. There are also wineries. And if you didn’t already know, there is also a wine festival. Most people don’t know that Utah is home to dramatic and beautiful vineyards that produce plenty of world-class wines. These wines are just begging to be discovered.

If you’re looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, visit the Utah Wine Festival in Cedar City. If you can’t wait to experience Utah wines, there are also events happening in Park City and Salt Lake in August.

Our Top 3 Events

Now in the third year, the Utah Wine Festival has brought back its most popular events and is adding a handful of brand new activities to help you enjoy the festival weekend. You won’t want to miss the fun activities as well as the opportunity to learn about the beautiful vineyards and incredible wineries that Utah has to offer. In preparation for your visit, we’ve assembled our top event picks from the Utah Wine Festival. To all you wine-lovers, enjoy.

Grow your appreciation for Utah Wines as they are introduced by local winemakers and paired with a five-course meal from La Caille!

You will be treated to a truly ‘magnifique’ experience as the winemakers walk you through their wines, which have been skillfully paired with a five-course meal prepared by the talented chefs at the exquisite La Caille restaurant nestled in the picturesque foothills of Sandy, Utah.

Grow your appreciation for Utah wines through our first annual Utah Wine Festival Founders Dinner! This once-in-a-lifetime event will introduce you to winemakers from throughout the State of Utah.

Purchase tickets to the Founders Dinner with La Caille.

Swaner Preserve and the Utah Wine Festival have teamed up to bring a sampling of Utah wines to Park City!

Join the Utah Wine Festival and sample wines from six Utah wineries. The event includes wine samples, individual hors d’oeuvre boxes, a souvenir wine glass, and the opportunity to learn about the climate considerations and environmental benefits of choosing local Utah wines.

Wineries include La Caille Winery, I/G Winery, Chanela Winery, Bold and Delaney Winery, Zion Vineyards, and Water Canyon Winery.

Sample Utah wine at the Swaner Nature Preserve in Park City, Utah

Purchase tickets to Wine Among the Willows.

Spend your day on a guided bus tour to three Southern Utah Wineries and enjoy wine tastings hosted by the owners and/or winemakers at each of the wineries as they guide you through their wines. You’ll end your day at Bold & Delaney Winery with an amazing meal prepared just for this tour.

The tour starts at I/G Winery, then travels to Chanela Winery and on to Bold & Delaney for dinner and a ride back to I/G. Along the way, you will meet the owners and winemakers of the two newest wineries that are opening in the fall and learn about them and their wines.

Purchase Tickets for the Ride the Wine Trail & Winery Dinner in September!

Bold & Delaney

Chanela Winery

IG Winery

The Utah Wine Festival was created in 2019 to bring light to the many incredible wineries and beautiful vineyards that Utah has to offer. This year, they will be offering an exciting opportunity to attend an exclusive VIP Cocktail Reception, held at I/G Winery Saturday. You’ll enjoy access to winemakers and judges, ask questions, and increase your knowledge of all things wine.

For information and tickets to the events contact IG Winery, call (435) 867-9463, or visit Utah Wine Festival.