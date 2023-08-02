MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – As families prepare to send their children back to school this month, The Advocates and Good Things Utah are shining a spotlight on teachers and all the good they do with this month’s Community Advocate Honoree – Yevgeny Pevzner, a teacher with the Granite School District.
Yevgeny says his teaching career begain more than 27-years ago while serving as a volunteer in the United States Peace Corps in the Republic of Zimbabwe. He says he quickly learned that the success to learning includes two parts – student engagement and full stomachs (nourishment).
Yevgeny is committed to helping students do their best in school and that means helping them stay healthy and nourished to learn – focusing on getting students access to balanced meals, regardless of their busy schedules or their financial situation.
Know someone who deserves a pat on the back for all the good they do? Nominate a Community Advocate here.
Visit The Advocates Injury Attorneys online for more information about their legal services and support of other community advocates.
Sponsored by The Advocates Injury Attorneys.