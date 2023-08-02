The Advocates celebrates teachers for all they do to support kids and families

MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – As families prepare to send their children back to school this month, The Advocates and Good Things Utah are shining a spotlight on teachers and all the good they do with this month’s Community Advocate Honoree – Yevgeny Pevzner, a teacher with the Granite School District.

Yevgeny says his teaching career begain more than 27-years ago while serving as a volunteer in the United States Peace Corps in the Republic of Zimbabwe. He says he quickly learned that the success to learning includes two parts – student engagement and full stomachs (nourishment).

Yevgeny is committed to helping students do their best in school and that means helping them stay healthy and nourished to learn – focusing on getting students access to balanced meals, regardless of their busy schedules or their financial situation.

Know someone who deserves a pat on the back for all the good they do? Nominate a Community Advocate here.

Visit The Advocates Injury Attorneys online for more information about their legal services and support of other community advocates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by The Advocates Injury Attorneys.