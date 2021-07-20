Utah tax credit offers huge savings for people who donate to special needs education

Children First Education Fund provides scholarships for students with disabilities to attend private schools of their choice. It’s funded through the Utah’s Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program, which provides a dollar-for–dollar tax credit to individuals who donate to scholarship-granting organizations, nonprofits that provide scholarships to students with special needs to pay for private school tuition, textbooks and therapies.

The Children First Education Fund is currently offering scholarships for the 2021 / 2022 school year and seeking donors to help support this cause. The state of Utah offered approx. $6 Million in State Tax Credits for donations to the Children First Education Fund.

CFEF is here to support schools in the process of becoming qualified to receive scholarship funds under the Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program. They support partner schools from recruitment through the application, to delivering quality education for students with disabilities.

The Children First Education Fund is funded by generous donations of individuals and businesses that may receive a 100% nonrefundable Utah state income tax credit. Scholarships are not guaranteed, but are

subject to the availability of funds, with priority given to existing scholarship students.

Access to free, quality education is the key to the uniquely American promise of equal opportunity for all.

Why give to The Children First Education Fund?

There is a new Utah income tax credit available beginning the 2021 tax year. 100% individual or corporate income tax credit for donations through the Utah Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program, which awards scholarships to eligible students with disabilities to provide financial assistance for approved private school tuition and other educational expenses.

There are no individual limits on donations, but there is a first-come, first-served state cap on the available tax credits. 12% of students in Utah qualify for this scholarship program, 80,000+ students. Children First are now accepting donations for the 2021 tax year

To be eligible for a scholarship, the student must meet all of the three of the following requirements:

The student’s custodial parent or legal guardian must reside within the State of Utah

The student must have an IEP or be determined by a multidisciplinary evaluation team to be eligible for services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

The student is eligible to participate in public school, in kindergarten or grades 1 through 122

Go to Children’s First Education Fund to learn more.