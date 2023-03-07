SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – “Arts. Academics. Citizenship.” That is the heart of the mission statement of The Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, a public charter school operating within the Salt Lake School District.

Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts (SLSPA) is a premier performing arts high school in Salt Lake City that offers unparalleled training in music, dance, theater, and media arts. The school’s instructors are highly experienced and motivated to help students reach their full potential. SLSPA classes are tailored to meet the needs of all skill levels, from beginner to professional. The school’s Department of Dance provides additional training to help dancers supplement their training. This means dancers can take classes during school, with no additional tuition cost, while also continuing their studio training at night.

The dance department offers four levels of training of each dance genre (jazz, ballet, contemporary), which allows speciality and choice in student training. The school also provides improvisation, choreography, anatomy, musical theatre tap, and social dance training.

SLSPA offers “Shadow Days” – a chance for people to take classes to see if SLSPA is a good choice for them. The next Shadow Day is on March 17, 2023.

