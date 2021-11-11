Utah Philanthropy Day: How Intermountain Healthcare supports the community

(Good Things Utah) – Utah Philanthropy Day brings the community together to celebrate the impact volunteers, foundations, Philanthropists and individuals have on our nonprofits and the communities they serve.

Every day Utah’s nonprofits feed, heal, shelter, educate, inspire, and lift our communities. Utah Philanthropy Day is the special day each year that honors the community that supports our communities. Intermountain Healthcare is one of the many organizations that helps out tremendously.

Intermountain Community Care Foundation

The Intermountain Community Care Foundation was established in 1982 with the purpose of benefiting community agencies and organizations with funding for healthcare-related projects.

The foundation has expanded and now provides funding for several focus areas including improving mental well-being, social determinants of health, air quality, and initiatives that provide improved access to healthcare for our communities.

In 2020, ICCF and Intermountain Healthcare funded more than 240 not-for-profit organizations in our community, and they continue to grow this number each year.

The foundation is focused on funding innovative initiatives that focus on whole-person health for our communities. They know that health isn’t just physical health but can include many factors like access to healthy foods, affordable housing, and transportation.

\An example of an initiative they’ve recently funded is to support affordable housing. They’ve provided a grant to the Housing Preservation Fund (UPFH) and Utah Partners for Health for $310,000 dispersed over three years.

The UPFH and Utah Partners for Health will use funds to purchase 46 public housing units to ensure they are available to current tenants and low-income residents.

These units, which have ample square footage and multiple bedrooms, are very scarce and are invaluable for larger households living at low income.

Intermountain Social Care Checks

In addition to the work the foundation is doing, Intermountain Healthcare is also committed to improving social determinants of health. Intermountain Medical Group Clinics, along with several committed community clinics, are screening both adults and families of pediatric patients for social needs using a brief questionnaire called Social Check.

The screening is typically administered through the automated registration process and takes less than a minute to complete.

It provides vital health information as useful as blood pressure or lab test in understanding the root cause of a patients’ health concern and the best course of care for their wellbeing.

Social Check screening in a clinical setting reinforces relationships between healthcare providers and community-based organizations that provide social services.

Community organizations can offer expertise in social service areas and in return healthcare providers can identify people who are in need of these services.

This story contains sponsored content.