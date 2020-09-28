Utah launches ‘Live On’ campaign to help prevent suicide

In May 2020, the state of Utah along with private partners launched Live On, a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health. The Live On campaign recognizes that suicide is not a one-size-fits-all problem. The name of the campaign and the written typography of the logo serves as a representation of individuality and hope during these dark times for Utah citizens.

Utah ranks in the top 10 states for suicide death but is very similar to its neighboring states. While suicide is a leading cause of death and many people report thoughts of suicide, the topic is still largely met with silence and shame. Data shows that Utah males have a significantly higher suicide rate compared to Utah females in every age group. And 85% of all gun-related deaths each year, are suicide deaths.

Live On Utah serves as a hub for resources, get help, give help, and getting involved. Ex: mental health resources available in Utah, how to recognize the risks, how to create a safety plan, and how to get connected in your community. Starting in Fall 2020, Live On will deploy tactics to educate our population, fight stigma, and empower with skills and resources. Together we can get through, reach out, lift up, look ahead, and Live On.

Visit Live On Utah for resources on how to get help and give help. If you are considering suicide, call the Utah Crisis Line (in association with the National Suicide Prevention lifeline) 1-(800)-273-TALK (8255).

This story contains sponsored content.