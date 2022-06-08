(Good Things Utah) Our state is chock-full of beautiful outdoor landscapes exclusive to our region of the United States. Because of this, Utah sees regular tourism come through every year — most looking to take full advantage of the countless recreational options available here.

Despite our booming population and consistent tourism, Utah Lake doesn’t see any recreation as bacteria is heavily present in the lake’s water supply. In an effort to see this water restored to a healthy condition, Lake Restoration Solutions and the state of Utah have joined forced to undertake the largest water conservation and clean water clean-up project in state history called the Utah Lake Restoration Project.

Utah Lake’s been struggling for a long time… Utah Lake Restoration Project is a comprehensive plan to fully restore the lake, bring it back to health, and make it an incredible recreation destination again. Jon Benson, COO/Utah Lake Restoration

The intent of this massive clean water and conservation project is to:

Drastically improve Utah Lake’s water quality, which has been impaired by high nutrient levels making the lake’s water unsafe for any recreation and culinary water use.

Restore key aspects of Utah Lake’s ecosystem to its natural function and regulation.

Conserve approximately 30 billion gallons of water annually.

As part of this mission to improve the water conditions of Utah Lake, the project has recruited some of the most experienced researchers, engineers, and scientists from around the world to devise an appropriate solution while studying the effects of the initiative over time. Combining $6 billion in funds raised by Lake Restoration Solutions and government programmatic funding, the project hopes to create a sustainable ecosystem for future generations.

To reset the lake and make it healthy, we want to dredge the lake — which is removing contaminated sediments from the lake bed. That creates conditions where we can then restore submerged vegetation, mollusk population, and even the microscopic plankton which feed on algae… it can have a natural filtration capacity, like we used to have historically in Utah Lake. Jon Benson

With our state seeing a historic drought occurring last summer, experts indicate an urgency to find an attainable conservation plan for Utah Lake and its watersheds.

To learn more about the project and what plans its made for the future, go to LakeRestorationSolutions.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content